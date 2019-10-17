The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest team to offer Class of 2021 quarterback Ty Thompson. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound Arizona native received the news from Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe on Wednesday night.

"It's just a blessing," said Thompson. "I'm extremely grateful for it. Coach O'Keefe and I have been talking for about a month now and he offered me over the phone last night.

"They are a very pro-style offense that could potentially help get me ready for the next level, which is appealing to me," Thompson said.

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 10 for Thompson as the Hawkeyes join Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Miami, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Northern Arizona on his list.

Through seven games this season, Thompson is 129/217 passing for 2,267 yards and 27 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also has 283 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground for Mesquite High School, which is currently 5-2 on the year.