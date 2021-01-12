HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2021 RB Jarquez Hunter

One of Iowa's top remaining needs in the Class of 2021 is at running back where the Hawkeyes have yet to land a commitment in this recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, the Iowa coaching staff extended a new scholarship offer at the position to Mississippi native Jarquez Hunter.

A three-star prospect, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Hunter decided to wait and not sign anywhere in December, but has no shortage of interest. Along with Iowa, Auburn also offered this week, and previous offers include Mississippi State, Mississippi, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Southern Miss, Memphis, Tulane, Arkansas State, South Alabama, Middle Tennessee State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, and Texas State.