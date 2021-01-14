HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2021 RB Kendrell Williams

As the Iowa coaching staff continues to look for a running back in the Class of 2021, their latest scholarship offer went out to Louisiana native Kendrell Williams on Thursday.

The 6-foot-0, 210-pound Williams has been staying in touch with Hawkeye running backs coach Derrick Foster in recent weeks.

"He said he loves the physicality that I have and how I run behind my pads," said Williams, who is also a state champion wrestler and sprinter at Careco High School.

Williams verbally committed to Louisiana in July, but remains unsigned. During the recruiting process, he has also earned scholarship offers from Army, Utah State, Louisiana Tech, Lamar, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Southern, and Texas State.