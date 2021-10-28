Hawkeyes offer 2022 cornerback Davison Igbinosun

The Iowa Hawkeyes have joined the race for Class of 2022 cornerback Davison Igbinosun. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound New Jersey native, who decommitted from Rutgers this month, received a scholarship offer from the Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker today.

"They watched the first four games of my senior season and got in contact with me," Igbinosun told HawkeyeReport.com. "Me and Coach Parker had a conversation and he offered me. I'm excited about it. Iowa’s one of the best teams in the country."

Announcing the offer on social media, Igbinosun used a picture of former Hawkeye running back Tony Stewart, who came to Iowa from Union High School in 1987.

"Tony Stewart is a legend in my hometown," Igbinosun said. "He played running back at Iowa in the 80s and now works at my school and is my track coach."

A three-star prospect on Rivals, Igbinosun originally committed to Rutgers on July 3, but then reopened his recruiting on October 5. Since then, he has earned new scholarship offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, and West Virginia. Previous offers include Tennessee and Mississippi, both of which he visited this month, along with Boston College, Cincinnati, Virginia, Wake Forest, Duke, Indiana, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Vanderbilt, among others.

Currently, Igbinosun is working on scheduling more visits and now plans to add Iowa to the list.