HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2022 DE Chase Carter

Two-sport star Chase Carter continues to see his recruiting stock rise this fall. The latest football offer for the 6-foot-6, 235-pound defensive end from Minneapolis came from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday.

"I like the school because of the history they have and I was super happy when I got the offer," said Carter.

For Iowa, assistant coach Tim Polasek has been the lead recruiter staying in contact the most with Carter, but it was defensive line coach Kelvin Bell that gave him the news about the offer today.

"I’ve been talking to Coach Polasek for about two or three weeks now and he said they really like me and my film," Carter said. "Then I talked to Coach Bell today and he told me the news and I was ecstatic."

On the football side of things, Iowa is offer No. 4 for Carter as the Hawkeyes join Nebraska, Michigan State, and Iowa State on his list. As a basketball recruit, he holds offers from Minnesota, Florida, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, and Hampton. At this point, Carter says he is just taking it all in and staying patient with the recruiting process.

"To me, it’s nice to get offers, but it’s more important building a relationship with the coaches after the offer," said Carter.