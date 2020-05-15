The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer Class of 2022 linebacker Will McLaughlin from Harlan. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound McLaughlin received the news from lead recruiter LeVar Woods today.

"For the past few weeks, I've talked with Coach Woods on the phone every Friday," said McLaughlin. "I feel like our relationship has grown tremendously in the best way possible. Coach told me that the entire defensive staff sat down and watched my film this week, and they all loved it and can see me fitting in at a linebacker or even a defensive end."

The Class of 2022 in-state prospect has not had a chance to date, but looks forward to scheduling something with the coaching staff once recruiting opens back up.

"I have not been able to visit Iowa City yet," McLaughlin said. "I had a visit scheduled back in early March, but that got cancelled. I'm looking forward to getting there in the future."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 3 for McLaughlin as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State and Kansas State on his early list.

"I am super pumped to have been offered by multiple schools," said McLaughlin. "I am nowhere near satisfied, but I'm fortunate to have gotten offers from three great schools so early in the process, and the best part is that I have so much more time for other schools to recognize me."