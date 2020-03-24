The Iowa Hawkeyes offered Class of 2022 defensive lineman Hunter Deyo from Council Bluffs Lewis Central today. The offer came after the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Deyo spoke with lead recruiter LeVar Woods and head coach Kirk Ferentz this week.

"I talked to Coach Woods last night and then talked to Coach Ferentz about 20 minutes ago," said Deyo. "They said they liked how I played and how I carried myself."

Overall, it is Deyo's second offer as Iowa joins Iowa State on his list.

"I was really excited and happy," Deyo said. "It's a relief because I work so hard for things like this. I know there’s more work to be done, but it was just an amazing feeling."

Other schools showing early interest include Notre Dame, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Kansas State, among others.

For Iowa, Deyo is the third in-state prospect the Hawkeyes have offered in the Class of 2022 with Xavier Nwankpa and Aaron Graves being the two others.