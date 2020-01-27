It has been quite a week for Class of 2022 offensive lineman Billy Schrauth. First came a scholarship offer from Western Michigan on Monday followed by one from Wisconsin on Wednesday and then Iowa added their name to the list on Sunday when the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Schrauth visited for a junior day with the Hawkeyes.

“I’m blessed to say I’m leaving Iowa City with an offer,” Schrauth said on Sunday.

The trip gave Schrauth a chance to get to know the Iowa coaching staff better, especially offensive line coach Tim Polasek and head coach Kirk Ferentz, who each met with the Wisconsin native individually.

“Overall I had a great junior day and I’m leaving Iowa City with much stronger relationships with the staff,” said Schrauth. “They gave us a tour of the facilities and ended the day with a position meeting.”

“I sat down with Coach Ferentz for about 10 minutes and also talked with Coach Polasek throughout the whole day and really loved the energy and intensity that he exerted,” Schrauth said.

Schrauth plans to return to Iowa City in the spring to watch practice and will be scheduling more college visits in the near future, but the next thing on his schedule is getting back to work this off-season and improving himself as a football player.

“I’m in the works of setting up several visits, but as of right now, I’m just going to get in the weight room and get back to doing what got me here,” Schrauth said.