HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2022 OL Landen Livingston

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer Class of 2022 offensive lineman Landen Livingston. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Indiana native received the news from Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek, who has been staying in close contact since last fall.

"Coach Polasek and I started talking about mid-season of my junior year last year," said Livingston. "We started getting to know each other and talked about how their recruiting process was going to work out. We also talked about personal life and football that first phone call. Over the next about three months, we continued to talk more and more. We talked about how their season was looking for this next year and recruiting."

"Then I got a call last night from coach and he explained what they liked in my film," Livingston said. "He then went on to offer later in the phone call. I couldn’t believe it."

While Livingston has not had a chance to visit the Hawkeyes before, he does have an aunt that is a professor at the University of Iowa and is very familiar with the program.

"Obviously, Iowa is a school well known for their offensive line and how they put their lineman in a very good position for the future," said Livingston. "It is an honor to have such a great school like Iowa to come out and offer me."