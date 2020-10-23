HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2022 OL Nick Herzog

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer Class of 2022 offensive lineman Nick Herzog. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Kansas native received the news from Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek on Thursday night.

"I’ve had a good couple of weeks of communication with Iowa," said Herzog. "I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Coach Polasek. He’s very straightforward and to the point."

"The call tonight was short, but very good. He wanted me to know what an Iowa offer meant," Herzog said. "He wants to keep in touch moving forward and continue building our relationship and connection, something he expressed is huge between an o-lineman and his coach."

"Overall, I’m very excited and humbled to be offered by Iowa, and looking forward to getting to know the program better."

Herzog is familiar with Iowa's program through a former high school teammate at Blue Valley, Mason Richman, who is now a true freshman offensive tackle for the Hawkeyes.

"He’s doing well and can’t say enough good things about the program," said Herzog. "He likes Coach Polasek a lot and is enjoying every bit of being Hawkeye."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 4 for Herzog as the Hawkeyes join Kansas, Kansas State, and Virginia on his early list.

"It’s still a little crazy," Herzog said. "Obviously I would love to be visiting campuses right now and getting to meet coaching staffs and such. However, because of COVID that’s not possible, so I’m just trying to do my best to create connections with these coaches and get as best a feel for what their programs are like as I can."