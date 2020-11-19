HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2022 QB Drew Allar

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer Class of 2022 quarterback Drew Allar. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Ohio native received the news from Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe this morning.

"I’ve talked to a couple different Iowa coaches over the past month or so," said Allar. "I’ve talked to Coach O’Keefe two times over the phone and we set up a time to talk today and he said they were going to offer me because they like the way I play and how I fit their style of quarterback."

Allar, who threw for 2,962 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior at Medina High School, was excited about the opportunity.

"I was really happy about it," Allar said. "Iowa is an outstanding program with lots of history, a really great coaching staff that has been there for a while, and I really like the way they run their offense as well."

Overall, Iowa is the ninth offer for Allar, as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Kent State, Bowling Green, Toledo, Akron, Central Michigan, and Princeton.

"I’m really happy with it," Allar said of the recruiting process. "Right now, I’m just focusing on working on my craft this off-season, getting bigger, stronger, and faster for next season, and starting to work with my QB coach again to take another big step in my game."

In addition to the schools that have already offered, Allar is receiving interest from several others as well.

"I’ve talked to Michigan, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, and Ohio State a little bit outside of my offers," said Allar.

See highlights from Allar's junior year at Medina in the video below.