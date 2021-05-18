Hawkeyes offer 2023 in-state athlete Alex Mota

Class of 2023 in-state athlete Alex Mota saw his latest scholarship offer come from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday. For the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Marion native, it was a little surreal as he has grown up going to Hawkeye games at Kinnick Stadium since he was little kid.

"I started off on the phone with Brian Ferentz," said Mota. "We talked about how everything was going and how I am doing and how he was doing. Then he gave the phone to Kirk Ferentz and me and my family talked to him about football and school and just the fact that we were talking to the Kirk Ferentz."

It was then that head coach Kirk Ferentz extended the scholarship offer and invited Mota to Iowa City this summer when the recruiting calendar opens back up.

"It was an amazing feeling," Mota said. "They want me to come to the campus to see the coaches and everything about the program."

A versatile prospect, Mota could play on either side of the ball in college and is being offered as an athlete right now with his position to be determined later, possibly after camps this summer.

"They talked about both sides of the ball and were wondering what side I would play at their camp," said Mota. "I’m playing wideout and defensive back."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 3 for Mota as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State and Kansas State on his list. Other schools showing early interest include Notre Dame, Northwestern, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, and Vanderbilt, among others.