Hawkeyes offer 2023 OL Cayden Green

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest team to offer Class of 2023 offensive lineman Cayden Green. The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Missouri native picked up the new offer during a visit to campus on Sunday for the Hawkeye Tailgater.

"I loved the visit, I loved the facilities, I loved the staff, and the offer was a very big deal for me because of the tradition of Iowa and the offensive lineman from there," said Green.

For Green, it was his first visit to Iowa City so there was a lot to see and do over the course of the day.

"It was like a junior day visit, so they took us around everywhere and showed us around the football facility and the academic facility," Green said. "I think one thing that stood out to me was the academic facility and they put 6.5 million dollars into if for the student-athletes. I think that goes to show that they care about academics."

Sitting down with the coaches, Green talked a lot with Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett, lead recruiter Ladell Betts, and head coach Kirk Ferentz, who was the one that actually extended the scholarship opportunity.

"I talked to all the coaches quite a bit, but I mostly talked with Coach Barnett, Coach Ferentz, and Coach Betts," said Green. "Coach Ferentz was the one who told me I had the offer. We had a great conversation and we mostly just talked each other and who we are."

Currently, Green is up to 22 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Washington State, among others.

Up next for the four-star prospect is an SEC visit next weekend before he focuses in on his upcoming junior year at Lee's Summit North.

"I’ll be at LSU next weekend and then I am done for the summer," Green said.