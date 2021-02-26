HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2023 QB Marco Lainez

Class of 2023 quarterback Marco Lainez has earned a scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Lainez, who attends The Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, it was exciting news as it marks his first Power 5 opportunity.

"It was awesome," said Lainez. "Iowa’s been a school I’ve loved ever since I was a kid. The atmosphere is crazy and I can’t wait to get to know the coaches more."

For the Hawkeyes, it was quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe that was in touch with news of the offer today. Lainez also has a connection to Iowa through former Hawkeye Nate Stanley, who works with QB guru Tony Racioppi and he mentors Lainez as well.

"Coach O’Keefe and I spoke and just got to know each other," Lainez said. "We talked a lot of each other’s pasts, his coaching career and my playing career.

"We talked a lot about my connection to Nate Stanley and how he has become a role model of mine because Nate and I work with Tony Racioppi, and being with Nate has been awesome," said Lainez.

"Then he went on to tell me I have received an offer," Lainez said. "I look forward to building a relationship with all the coaches in the future."

Overall, Iowa is the fourth offer for Lainez as the Hawkeyes join Massachusetts, Princeton, and Penn on his early list. Right now, the Class of 2023 prospect is taking it all in stride as he focuses primarily on his craft and preparing for his junior year.

"I have communication with a few schools, just really getting to know the coaches, but I'm really focusing on my work and fundamentals this off-season," said Lainez.