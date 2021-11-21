Hawkeyes offer 2023 WR Ricky Ahumaraeze

After a game day visit to Iowa City on Saturday, Class of 2023 wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze has picked up a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 196-pound Ahumaraeze received the news from Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland today.

"I was on the phone with Coach Copeland this morning and he was talking about how happy he was to see me at the game," said Ahumaraeze. "Then, a few minutes into the call, he told me that they offered me and how he wants to see me continuing to grow as a person and a football player."

For Ahumaraeze, who had Copeland down to to visit for one of his games this season, getting a chance to watch Iowa's 33-23 win over Illinois on Saturday was his first trip to Kinnick Stadium.

"The visit was amazing," Ahumaraeze said. "My mom and little had a great time. The atmosphere was awesome and the fans and everything."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 3 for Ahumaraeze as the Hawkeyes join Kansas and Kansas State on the early list for the Class of 2023 prospect.

"Each of them are truly a blessing and I will never take them for granted," said Ahumaraeze.