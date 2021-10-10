Hawkeyes offer 2024 DE Williams Nwaneri

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the first to offer Class of 2024 defensive end Williams Nwaneri. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Nwaneri picked up the scholarship offer during a visit to Iowa City on Saturday with a group of teammates from Lee's Summit North High School.

"I was on the field watching the pregame warmups when my coach called me over," said Nwaneri. "I talked to Coach Bell and he was talking to me about how he figured out about me and gave me some tips on how I can improve and develop into a better player. Then he told me that they wanted to offer me a scholarship to play for the University of Iowa."

After receiving the big news, Nwaneri and teammates Cayden Green, Dewuan Mack, Isaiah Mozee, and Jamir Conin found their seats as they watched Iowa and Penn State slug it out with the Hawkeyes ultimately coming away with a 23-20 win.

"The atmosphere was the best I've ever been to," Nwaneri said. "I feel like the fans had a lot to do with the win by making all that noise. I feel like it was just an all-around great game."