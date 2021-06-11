Hawkeyes offer 2024 in-state LB Cam Buffington

After attending Iowa's camp this past weekend, Class of 2024 in-state linebacker Cam Buffington has landed a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Buffington, who just finished his freshman year of high school at Winfield-Mt. Union, received the news from the Iowa coaching staff on Thursday night.

"I was shell-shocked," said Buffington. "I didn’t know what to do. I was excited, but didn’t know how to show it."

As just a freshman, Buffington finished the 2020 season with 50.5 tackles and one interception - a pick six - on defense and 114 carries for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense playing eight-man football at Winfield-Mt. Union for head coach Scott McCarty.

"Cam only played eight games last season, but right out of the gate he showed that he's something special, having a huge night offensively versus state runner-up Montezuma," said McCarty. "Throughout the season, Cam improved his play defensively and became a real nice player in our league."

Buffington's impressive freshman year continued on the basketball court, averaging 17.2 points per game, and then on the track as he qualified for state in the long jump. Now, the Class of 2024 prospect is hard at work this summer, looking to improve.

"He's had a fantastic off-season, improving his speed, agility, and strength," McCarty said.

"Cam is as hard working and intentional of an athlete as I've been around," said McCarty. "He takes his reps on the track, in the weight room, and during practice as serious as a game. That is one of many things that separates him from his peers."

While the offer from Iowa is obviously real early, it is not entirely unexpected as it was probably only a matter of time for Buffington.

"It is incredible, but not unexpected that Cam is being recruited from high level colleges," McCarty said. "His determination to be elite is second to none."