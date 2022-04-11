Hawkeyes offer 2024 in-state LB Derek Weisskopf

Class of 2024 in-state linebacker Derek Weisskopf has seen his recruitment really take off this spring. That continued today with a new scholarship offer from the home state Hawkeyes with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz giving him the news.

"My parents and I were talking to Coach Ferentz," said Weisskopf. "We were getting to know each other and he said, 'I would like you to play for us," and I was super happy to get the offer."

A 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker from nearby Williamsburg, IA, Weisskopf actually grew up an Iowa State fan, but has started going to Iowa games more in recent years.

"This is a big offer," Weisskopf said.

Previously, Weisskopf has picked up scholarship offers from Wisconsin and Nebraska, both of which came after spring practice visits to their campuses in recent weeks.

"It’s a great feeling and I am hoping to get some more," said Weisskopf.

Up next for the Class of 2024 prospect will be a visit to Iowa State on Wednesday followed by Iowa on Saturday.

Last fall, as a sophomore, Weisskopf finished the season with 80 tackles and three interceptions on defense and 23 catches for 372 yards and five touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg.

A multisport athlete, he also led Williamsburg on the basketball court this past winter, averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Currently in track season, Weisskopf ranks No. 1 in the state with a 6-foot-9 high jump and will compete at the Drake Relays later this month.