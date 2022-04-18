Hawkeyes offer 2024 in-state LB Preston Ries

The Iowa Hawkeyes extended a new scholarship offer to Class of 2024 in-state linebacker Preston Ries this past weekend. For the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Monticello native, the opportunity came after a visit to watch the team at work in spring practice on Saturday.

"It was a great day watching practice," said Ries. "I’ve been down there multiple times to a game, a junior day, and a practice with my coach recently. My parents and I went down yesterday again and after practice I had a chance to talk to some players and Coach Wallace. We also talked with Coach Ferentz as well. He then informed me that they’d like me to be a Hawkeye, which was a big surprise."

Overall, it is offer No. 2 for Ries as Iowa joins Iowa State on his early list. Other schools showing interest include Nebraska and Wisconsin, among others. With it still being very early on in the recruiting process, the Class of 2024 prospect plans to patient right now.

"Honestly, I’m going to stay open to anything and just play all four sports and compete with my high school teams," Ries said.