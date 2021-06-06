Hawkeyes offer 2024 in-state OL Cody Fox
Just a couple weeks after finishing up his freshman year of high school at East Buchanan, Cody Fox already has his first Division I scholarship offer. That came from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night, as the coaching staff offered the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman following his impressive performance at their camp.
"Coach Kirk Ferentz gave me the offer," said Fox. "It was an amazing feeling that I will never forget."
Fox, who placed seventh in Class 1A at heavyweight during the wrestling season, was on Iowa's radar early on because his older brother, Taylor Fox, is a walk-on offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes.
"I feel I was on their radar because of my brother, Taylor, and they wanted to see how I performed at camp," Fox said. "It was a great experience and I had a lot of fun."
While the offer from the Hawkeyes might be hard to beat, Fox is just taking it all in stride right now with a long way to go until signing day for the Class of 2024.
"I’m just really enjoying the moment right now," said Fox.
See highlights from Fox's freshman year at East Buchanan High School in the video below.