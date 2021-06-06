Hawkeyes offer 2024 in-state OL Cody Fox

Just a couple weeks after finishing up his freshman year of high school at East Buchanan, Cody Fox already has his first Division I scholarship offer. That came from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night, as the coaching staff offered the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman following his impressive performance at their camp.

"Coach Kirk Ferentz gave me the offer," said Fox. "It was an amazing feeling that I will never forget."

Fox, who placed seventh in Class 1A at heavyweight during the wrestling season, was on Iowa's radar early on because his older brother, Taylor Fox, is a walk-on offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes.

"I feel I was on their radar because of my brother, Taylor, and they wanted to see how I performed at camp," Fox said. "It was a great experience and I had a lot of fun."

While the offer from the Hawkeyes might be hard to beat, Fox is just taking it all in stride right now with a long way to go until signing day for the Class of 2024.

"I’m just really enjoying the moment right now," said Fox.