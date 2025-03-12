Iowa WBB to Play UConn in Women's Champions Classic

(Photo by Morry Gash / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Iowa women's basketball's status as as one of the premiere programs in the sport continues to solidify with each new season. Even without the presence of generational superstar Caitlin Clark or longtime coach Lisa Bluder, Iowa continues to draw large crowds and big viewing audiences, which makes them very attractive to television networks and event organizers. The latest evidence? Next season Iowa is headed back to the Women's Champions Classic, a one-day, neutral site non-conference showcase event for women's basketball featuring four blue chip programs: UConn, Tennessee, Louisville, and Iowa. Those same four teams competed in the inaugural Women's Champions Classic in 2024-25; Iowa lost 88-78 to Tennessee while UConn defeated Louisville, 85-52.

In 2025-26, the matchups will be flipped, with Louisville facing Tennessee -- and Iowa taking on UConn. Barring a meeting in this year's NCAA Tournament, that will be the first meeting between Iowa and UConn since the Hawkeyes' very memorable 71-69 win over the Huskies in last year's Final Four. The rosters for both teams should look very different by the time that game comes around in December. Obviously, several of the stars of that Iowa team have already departed -- Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall -- and more will depart after this season, including Sydney Affolter, Addison O'Grady, possibly Kylie Feuerbach. UConn has already seen the likes of Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl depart and stars Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Kaitlyn Chen will be departing after this season. Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here. The cupboard is never bare in Storrs, though, as UConn will be returning Big East Freshman of the Year Sarah Strong (16.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg in 2024-25), plus Ashlynn Shade (7.9 ppg on 41% shooting from 3-point range) and KK Arnold (14 points against Iowa in that Final Four loss), as well as the usual loaded recruiting class. Iowa should have a team heavy on freshmen and sophomores for next year's game, as upperclassmen Hannah Stuelke and Taylor McCabe will be joined by this year's star freshman class of Aaliyah Guyton, Ava Heiden, Taylor Stremlow, Teagan Mallegni, as well as the incoming freshman class of Addison Deal, Layla Hays, and Journey Houston.