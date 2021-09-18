Hawkeyes offer 2024 in-state RB Titus Cram

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the first to offer Class of 2024 in-state running back Titus Cram. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound sophomore from Bondurant-Farrar High School received the news from the coaching staff during a game day visit to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

"I was on the field and coach Nieman came and talked to me for a little bit," said Cram. "He said, 'Well Titus, we have been hearing about you since 7th grade and we wanted to give you this during camp, but it’s better we get it to you out here. We would like to offer you to be a running back for the University of Iowa.' I was speechless."

For Cram, who also has early interest from Iowa State and Florida State, the news of his first Division I offer was still sinking it Saturday afternoon.

"It felt unreal," Cram said. "I still haven’t comprehended it fully."

Through his first three games this season, Cram has amassed 432 yards rushing, 124 yards receiving, and nine touchdowns for Bondurant-Farrar.