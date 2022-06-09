Hawkeyes offer 2024 QB James Resar

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest program to offer a scholarship to rising Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound Jacksonville, FL native received the offer during a visit to campus on Wednesday after staying in close contact with the Iowa coaching staff in recent months.

"Coach Betts came to my school in the winter and again in spring," said Resar. "Then Coach Brian Ferentz came and saw my spring game. After the game, he told my coach he wanted to get me on campus for a visit."

"I finally got to the area today and they showed me around and we talked a lot. I was really impressed by everything."

"It was during my meeting with Coach Kirk Ferentz that I was offered," Resar said. "I can’t say enough good things about what I experienced. It exceeded my already high expectations."

While Wednesday was Resar's first visit to Iowa City, he was already familiar with the Hawkeyes through former teammate Michael Myslinski, who came to Iowa from Bishop Kenny High School in the Class of 2021.

"He loves everything about it," said Resar. "That means a lot to me."

Resar, who ran 10.86 in the 100 meter dash this spring, finished his sophomore season 99/167 passing (59.3%) for 1,266 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also had 476 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground as well.

Currently, Resar holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, and Georgia Southern. Up next for the Class of 2024 prospect will be visits to Cincinnati and Wisconsin this week.