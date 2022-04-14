Hawkeyes offer 2024 TE Christian Bentancur

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest program to offer a scholarship to Class of 2024 tight end Christian Bentancur. For the 6-foot-5, 240-pound sophomore from Marian Central Catholic in Woodstock, IL, the offer came from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during a visit to campus on Thursday.

"The conversation was amazing," said Bentancur. "We talked a little about me and football for the future and then he said that I earned a scholarship. I was super excited and it was a super nice experience."

Thursday's visit marked the second trip to Iowa City this year for Bentancur as he attended Iowa's junior day in January and returned to watch the team at work spring practice this week.

"We got there in the morning and got see practice," Bentancur said. "Then after practice, we talked to a couple of the coaches and got some food. After that, we talked to Coach Hodge and then Coach Ferentz where I got the offer. Finally, we had a little photo shoot and had a tour of the game field."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 4 for Bentancur as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State, Penn State, and Nebraska on the early list for the Class of 2024 prospect.

"It’s unreal how many people are giving me an opportunity," Bentancur said. "There’s more to come. This is only the start."