Hawkeyes offer 2024 TE Grant Stec

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer Class of 2024 tight end Grant Stec. Tonight, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Illinois native received the news from Iowa assistant coach Seth Wallace just a couple weeks after visiting Iowa City to take in his first game at Kinnick Stadium.

"It was crazy," said Stec. "Two weeks ago, I was at Iowa and Kinnick Stadium was absolutely electric. When Coach Wallace told me that I had been offered a scholarship, I was in disbelief. I was so honored and thankful."

The game Stec was able to attend was Iowa's win over Colorado State in late September, which also gave him a chance to watch his cousin, Louie Stec, who is a backup defensive tackle for the Hawkeyes.

"It’s such an amazing atmosphere," Stec said. "The fans, the players, the coaches, and everything, I loved it there. It was absolutely breathtaking."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 3 for Stec as the Hawkeyes join Illinois and Iowa State on the early list for the rising sophomore from Jacobs High School.

"It’s absolutely crazy," said Stec. "I literally just turned 16 and this is my dream and it’s coming true. Now, I need to keep getting better and keep getting stronger."