Hawkeyes offer 2024 WR Cam Williams

Class of 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams earned his first Power Five offer, which came from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday night. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Illinois native received the news from Hawkeye wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland after an impressive performance at Iowa's camp.

"Coach Copeland gave me amazing advice and compliments throughout the day," said Williams. "Then he came up to me at the end and told me I was offered. Me being a huge Big Ten fan, I was super excited. It was a great day for me."

Williams, who will be attending Glenbard South High School this year, felt he was able to showcase both his skill set and his maturity at Iowa's camp Friday night.

"Definitely my athletic ability for sure and my size is always the first thing coaches see probably," Williams said. "That’s what I feel is what they see a lot, but I’ve heard a lot of coaches talk to me about hey they see me carry myself as a person, which I take into account as well just overall how I act as a person."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 4 for Williams as the Hawkeyes join Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Central Michigan on his early list.