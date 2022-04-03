Hawkeyes offer Caleb Benning

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer a scholarship to rising Class of 2024 prospect Caleb Benning. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Omaha native picked up the offer during a visit to campus on Saturday to watch the team at work during spring practice.

"The visit was great," said Benning, who likely projects at safety in college. "The practice was very sharp. I can tell they pay a lot of attention to little details and there was no wasted time."

The trip marked Benning's second visit to Iowa City in the past four weeks as he continues to build on his relationship with the Hawkeye coaching staff.

"I really felt comfortable when I was down there, especially with Coach Parker and Coach Ferentz," Benning said. "I talked with Coach Ferentz for about 15 minutes and I can tell he was very honest and wasn’t just talking to talk."

"He let me know that I was wanted, but also talked about how I owe them nothing and he knows some colleges make you feel guilty about decisions and choices," said Benning. "He said to take in what the people around you, who you trust, say and don’t over think it."

Making the trip to Iowa with Benning was his father, Damon, who played running back at Nebraska in the mid-90s, along with Omaha Westside teammates Jahmez Ross, Anthony Rezac, and RJ Eckhardt.

"I really thought the visit went great and look forward to getting back down there soon," Benning said.

A three-star prospect, Benning currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Up next on his calendar is a visit to Vanderbilt on April 16.