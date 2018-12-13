After a visit from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant Reese Morgan on Wednesday, Cedar Falls wide receiver Logan Wolf has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Wolf, who verbally committed to UNI in early August, now has a decision to make with signing day just around the corner.

"Coach Ferentz and Coach Morgan were very respectful to my commitment to UNI, but wanted to extend an offer to me," Wolf told HawkeyeReport.com.

Also a standout basketball player, Wolf has been planning to play both sports at UNI, and picked the Panthers over football offers from South Dakota, South Dakota State, North Dakota, and Western Illinois over the summer.

On Wednesday, Ferentz and Morgan watched Cedar Falls' basketball practice as the team also includes Jack Campbell, who is a linebacker commit for the Hawkeyes, as well as tight end Jackson Frericks, who Iowa is recruiting as a preferred walk-on.

As a senior, Wolf was the leading receiver in Class 4A, finishing the season with 71 catches for 1,221 yards and 22 touchdowns for Cedar Falls.



See highlights from Wolf's senior year in the video below.