WBB Transfer Portal Profile: Chazadi Wright

On Tuesday afternoon news broke on X that Georgia Tech guard Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright was visiting Iowa. Wright is a former 4-star recruit who was ranked #49 in ESPN's Class of 2024.

During her freshman season at Georgia Tech, she averaged 7.4 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 topg, and 1.0 spg. She shot 44.3% on two-point field goals and 32.3% from three.

How good is Wright and how might she fit into Iowa's lineup for next year?

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.