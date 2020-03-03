After a weekend visit to Iowa City, Class of 2023 quarterback Chris Parson has earned a scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound Parson received the news from lead recruiter LeVar Woods on Monday after returning home to Texas.

"I was very grateful, excited, and proud," said Parson.

Overall, it is already the third scholarship offer for the freshman at Duncanville High School, as Iowa joins Kansas and Illinois State on his list.

As for the visit this past weekend, Parson and his father made the trip up to Iowa City early and watched the Hawkeyes play basketball on Saturday ahead of the junior day event on Sunday.

"The junior day was great," Parson said. "It was a wonderful experience seeing the campus and meeting the coaches. I got to see the weight room, the locker room, the stadium, and the entire field house. My favorite part about the visit was talking to the coaches and speaking to the players that are at Iowa now. I learned a lot. It was overall a great visit and it’s something I will never forget."

The trip also gave Parson a chance to continue to build a relationship with the Hawkeye coaching staff early on in the recruiting process.

"The coaches were amazing," said Parson. "They are honest and have great character and integrity. Iowa is a school that loves to do the right thing. Coach Ferentz holds his staff and players accountable to be good people."

Up next for Parson will be visits to Rice and Memphis this month.