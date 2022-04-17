Hawkeyes offer DE Jordan Allen

After a spring practice visit to Iowa, defensive end Jordan Allen has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior from Olathe (KS) South, it was quite a full and exciting day.

"I was very excited to be in Iowa City today," said Allen. "I learned a lot today about the recruiting process and got to see some of the things the Big Ten has to offer."

"Then they offered me," Allen continued. "I’m very blessed and excited to see what’s next."

The trip was Allen's first visit to Iowa City and one that left him impressed, especially with the Iowa coaching staff and their approach to the recruiting process.

"It was a great first impression," said Allen. "I got to see some spring practice and the energy was there. Also, I like the transparency from the coaching staff. They keep it real and I respect that."

A three-star prospect, Allen currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Washington, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State, and South Dakota. Right now, he has one official visit scheduled, which is to Iowa State on June 17.