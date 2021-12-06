Hawkeyes offer DE Keyron Crawford

Defensive end Keyron Crawford added a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight. For the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Tennessee native, the opportunity came after an in-home visit from Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell.

"I was really excited," Crawford told HawkeyeReport.com. "We talked a lot about how he could develop me at the next level."

Primarily a basketball player growing up, this was Crawford's first season of high school football, which saw him earn regional defensive MVP honors after racking up 78 tackles and 14 sacks for Briarcrest Christian High School this year.

Currently, Crawford's other offers include Arkansas State, South Florida, Western Kentucky, Tennessee State, Austin Peay, Tennessee-Martin, and Eastern Tennessee.

He also has interest from Tennessee, whose coaches will be visiting tomorrow, and several others as well.

Up next on Crawford's schedule could be an official visit to Iowa City this weekend to learn more about the Hawkeyes.

"There might be an official this week," said Crawford. "I just have to get it cleared up first."