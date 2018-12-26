After decommitting from UAB this month, defensive end Mike Lockhart remains unsigned and is sure to garner a lot of new interest before February. Th 6-foot-5, 250-pound Alabama native saw that begin over the holidays including a new scholarship offer from Iowa after a conversation with lead recruiter Derrick Foster and recruiting coordinator Kelvin Bell.

"I heard from Coach Foster and Coach Bell," said Lockhart. "I like the campus - I looked at it online today - and the football program."

"I was thankful to get the offer because this is my first year playing and a lot of people haven’t heard of me yet, but I think my name getting out there now."

It definitely is with new offers from Nebraska, Colorado, North Carolina, and TCU in recent weeks in addition to Iowa. Expect that list to continue to grow as more schools find out about Lockhart, who was primarily known as a basketball player prior to this year when he went out for football for the first time.

"It was a life changing move to play football," Lockhart said. "Getting offers is like having an opportunity to change your life and the people around you."

Currently, Lockhart is still working on a visit schedule for January and mentioned that SEC schools Mississippi State and Tennessee are in close contact in addition to the programs that have already offered.



See highlights from Lockhart's senior year at Birmingham Huffman in the video below.