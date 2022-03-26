Hawkeyes offer DE Will Heldt

After a spring visit to the University of Iowa this weekend, Class of 2023 defensive end Will Heldt has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Indiana native received the news from Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell on Saturday.

"I had a great time today and the coaching staff was very impressive throughout the day," said Heldt. "Coach Bell offered me and it was towards the end of an about hour long meeting that my dad and I had with him. We were just talking about everything from just recruiting in general to Iowa specific information throughout the meeting and leading up to the offer."

"I also had a great meeting with Coach Ferentz and we just discussed a lot of information about the recruiting process," Heldt said. "It was also really nice to see their practice first hand and see how they practice physically and intentionally."

Last fall, Heldt was able to make it to Iowa City for a game at Kinnick Stadium and feels like the program could potentially be a good fit for his skill set.

"They see me as a defensive end," said Heldt. "The physicality and technique they play with would make it a good fit for me."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 14 for Heldt as the Hawkeyes join Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Ohio, Central Michigan, Miami-OH, Toledo, and Western Michigan on his list.

"I’m feeling pretty good about the process and I’m really starting to build some relationships," said Heldt.

Currently, Heldt is taking it all in and targeting a June decision if things go according to plan.