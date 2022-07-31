Hawkeyes offer Drew Campbell

After a weekend visit to Iowa City, Cedar Falls defensive end Drew Campbell has added a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Campbell, whose older brother Jack is a Preseason All-American at Iowa this year, picked up the offer at the Hawkeye Tailgater on Sunday.

"Coach Ferentz just told me he sees me as a guy who does not have a set position right now - kind of an athlete type of guy - but they want to offer," said Campbell. "I was shocked."

On the visit, the Class of 2024 prospect was able to get an up-close look at the Iowa program, talk with all the coaches, and see how they do things on a day to day basis.

"We got to tour everything and just had time to check everything out," Campbell said. "One thing that really stood out to me is how much the coaches care and how their goal is to develop kids into great people not just great players."

"I talked with pretty much every coach and they talked a lot about the culture they have built there," said Campbell. "I like how tough the program is and how everything they do is done right."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 3 for Campbell as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State and Northern Iowa on his early list.

"Right now, I’m focusing on myself and my upcoming season," said Campbell, who indicated that he will likely wait until after the season before making any decisions.

As a sophomore, Campbell finished the season with 22.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL, and 5.5 sacks for Cedar Falls High School.

See highlights from Campbell's sophomore year in the video below.