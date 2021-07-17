Hawkeyes offer four-star RB Jaziun Patterson

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer four-star running back Jaziun Patterson. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Deerfield Beach (FL) native received the opportunity after a conversation with Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts on Friday.

"It was a great conversation," said Patterson. "We were talking about how I would have a smooth transition into the playbook considering we run zone plays too, how he feels I would be a great addition to the team, and how he would like to get me up there to Iowa soon."

That could be as soon as next week for Patterson with the Iowa coaching staff eyeing the last week of July for a potential official visit.

"Hopefully next week, but if not in season for sure," Patterson said.

Overall, Patterson has earned more than 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process with Iowa joining the likes of Florida State, South Carolina, Penn State, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, and West Virginia on his list.

The four-star prospect plans to release a top 10 soon.