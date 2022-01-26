Hawkeyes offer grad transfer DE Kam Butler

The Iowa Hawkeyes have entered the race for Miami of Ohio grad transfer Kam Butler, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end.

This past year, Butler finished the season with 53 tackles, 14 TFL and eight sacks in 13 games.

Since entering the transfer portal on Monday, Butler has now picked up scholarship offers from Iowa, Virginia, Mississippi, and Penn State.

Currently, Iowa is also known to be pursuing Cornell OL transfer Hunter Nourzad and Lafayette TE transfer Steven Stilianos.