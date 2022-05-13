Hawkeyes offer Aidan Hall

Versatile in-state athlete Aidan Hall has a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Harlan native received the news after talking with Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace and head coach Kirk Ferentz this morning.

"I talked to Coach Wallace earlier this morning and he told me they think I could play any of their linebacker positions and I could also end up playing defensive back," said Hall. "They will find a spot for me somewhere on the field."

"Later on, I called Coach Ferentz and he told me they were going to offer me," Hall said. "I was super excited and surprised because I grew up going to Hawkeye games and have been a fan since I was a kid."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 9 for Hall as the Hawkeyes join Army, Fordham, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, and Illinois State on his list.

"I'm going to go home later today and discuss this with my family and then decide what happens next," said Hall.