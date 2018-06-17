A week ago, Class of 2020 defensive end Blaise Gunnerson picked up a scholarship offer from Iowa State and this week he earned one from Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Carroll native was in Iowa City on Saturday for Iowa’s camp and received the offer from the Hawkeye coaching staff following a standout performance.

“I thought I did pretty well,” said Gunnerson. “My hip injury started acting up, but I just pushed through. After camp, Coach Ferentz and some of the other coaches came up and said they wanted me to become a Hawkeye and then offered me a full ride.”

Gunnerson now has offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and South Dakota State, and recently started receiving interest from Nebraska and Notre Dame as well. For the Class of 2020 prospect, seeing his recruiting suddenly take off this month has been a pleasant surprise.

"It’s crazy that my life has changed like this in two weeks,” Gunnerson said. “I knew the countless hours in the weight room would pay off, but I never expected this.”