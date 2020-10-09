HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer in-state LB Jacob Imming

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer a scholarship to Class of 2022 linebacker Jacob Imming. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School received the news during a phone call with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz on Thursday.

"We talked about just everything going in the world right now and what we’re doing to get through it," said Imming. "After that, we started talking about how he thought I looked very impressive on and off the field, and that knowing I was a good kid really emphasized that they want me there."

For Imming, there is also a family connection to Iowa as his older brother, Alex Imming, was a preferred walk-on for the Hawkeyes in 2012.

"We are very close and it’s really cool knowing that he played for Iowa and they are very interested in me," Imming said.

Overall, the Hawkeyes are the third team to offer Imming and the second this week as Iowa and Nebraska have now joined Iowa State, who offered back in April.

"It’s been a crazy week," said Imming. "I have wanted to turn my phone off for the last couple of days. But it was very cool to be able to talk with Coach Frost and Coach Ferentz and the fact that they believe in me this much is just crazy to comprehend."

Through five games this season, Imming has 25 tackles and five tackles for loss on defense and 18 catches for 327 yards seven touchdowns on offense.

See highlights from Imming's junior year at Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the video below.