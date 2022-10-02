The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest team to offer a scholarship to Class of 2024 offensive lineman Grant Brix. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound junior from Logan-Magnolia High School in Western Iowa picked up the offer during a game day visit to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

"We went to the Hansen Football Performance Center and talked to coaches," said Brix. "Then I ate breakfast and got height and weight taken and went onto the field. I talked with Coach Barnett in the end zone during warmups and that was when he offered me."

"I am super excited and really grateful for the offer," Brix said. "I can’t wait to come back."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 9 for Brix as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Missouri on his list with most of those coming just in the past couple weeks as his junior film makes the rounds.

"I am super excited, but it is also a lot to comprehend," said Brix.

Up next for Brix will be more game day visits to colleges showing interest with a busy schedule on the horizon.

"Kansas, Minnesota, Mizzou, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Northwestern," said Brix about his upcoming visits.