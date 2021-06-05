Hawkeyes offer in-state OL Kale Krogh

In-state offensive lineman Kale Krogh emerged on Iowa's radar early on in the recruiting process, but like a lot of things it was all kind of in a holding pattern over the past year with no camps, evaluations, or visits during the pandemic. Today, the 6-foot-6, 267-pound Krogh finally had a chance to return to campus to work out at Iowa's camp and by the end of the day he had earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

"It was great to get this offer because Iowa was the first school to notice me," said Krogh.

"The offer has been a long process of trust since COVID and them wanting to see me in person and not being able to perform without camps last year," Krogh said. "Seeing me in person confirmed their beliefs of everything they wanted to see."

For Iowa, it was head coach Kirk Ferentz that gave Krogh the news following Iowa's camp on Saturday night.

"Coach Kirk Ferentz offered when my family and I were in his office," said Krogh. "I was excited and grateful because I knew it would happen, just didn't know when."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 14 for Krogh as the Hawkeyes join Minnesota, Tulane, Toledo, Northern Illinois, Miami-OH, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn, and Northern Iowa on his list.

Currently, Krogh has official visits scheduled to Minnesota (6/18) and Iowa (6/25).