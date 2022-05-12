Hawkeyes offer in-state safety Zach Lutmer

Class of 2023 in-state safety Zach Lutmer added a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Lutmer, who attends Central Lyon High School in Northwest Iowa, the new opportunity came by surprise on Thursday.

"Coach Wallace called and then put on Coach Ferentz and he offered me," said Lutmer. "It caught me off guard. I was pretty surprised because I was expecting it to come at camp."

A versatile, multisport athlete, Lutmer finished his junior year with 1,016 yards passing, 1,246 yards rushing, and 30 touchdowns on offense and 46.5 tackles and four interceptions on defense, which is where he likely projects in college.

"I'm super interested in Iowa," Lutmer said. "They think I can play all three of their safety positions."

Currently unranked, Lutmer now holds scholarship offers from Iowa, South Dakota, and South Dakota State with interest from Iowa State and Minnesota, among others.