Hawkeyes offer Jamison Patton

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer rising Class of 2023 safety Jamison Patton. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior from Des Moines Roosevelt received the news from lead recruiter Jay Niemann and head coach Kirk Ferentz on Thursday.

"It was great," said Patton. "I called Coach Neiman and talked to him a bit, then he put Coach Ferentz on. He talked about how he thinks I’m a great player and have a lot of potential on defense and wanted to offer."

"I was shocked," Patton said. "I was sitting with my mom and she just lit up. It was great. Unexpected for sure, but I just told them that I was was thankful for the offer."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 3 for Patton as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State and Nebraska on his list. Other schools showing interest include Missouri, Michigan, Minnesota, and North Dakota State for the Des Moines native who has more game day visits coming up.

"I'm going to Iowa State this weekend and Iowa next weekend," said Patton. "Then I have Michigan on November 27th and I might get up to Minnesota sometime, but don’t have a set date yet."