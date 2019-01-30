After making a couple unofficial visits to Iowa City in December, cornerback Jermari Harris has stayed patient with the Hawkeyes as the recruiting process sorts itself out. Today, that patience paid off for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Illinois native as he officially landed a scholarship offer from Iowa after a conversation with lead recruiter Seth Wallace.

"I was speechless," said Harris. "He said I’ve been patient with them and I am what they’re looking for in a Hawkeye."

Now, Harris will be making an official visit to Iowa City this weekend with a decision expected soon, just before signing day on February 6.

"I really like the professionalism of the program at Iowa where everything’s done for a reason," Harris said. "The coaching staff really made me and my family feel at home and welcomed us with open arms."

In addition to Iowa, Harris currently holds scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, Ball State, North Dakota State, Indiana State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.