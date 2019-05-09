Among the recruiting stops by the Iowa coaching staff in Florida on Wednesday was Largo High School, where former Hawkeye safety Marcus Paschal is the head football coach. In the Class of 2018, Iowa signed one of Paschal’s players, Calvin Lockett, and is hoping to add more in the near future.

During Wednesday’s visit, Hawkeye defensive coordinator Phil Parker and receivers coach Kelton Copeland were able to evaluate several players and ended up extending new scholarship offers to cornerback Keylen Gulley and wideout Quavon Matthews.

“Keylen Gulley is a long, rangy corner that’s really aggressive in run support and has very good ball skills,” said Paschal. “Quavon Matthews has the ability to line up outside or in the slot and has great hands and attention to detail. He’s also very aggressive in run blocking and has some returner ability along with his offensive contribution.”

“Both are very high on Iowa and the opportunity to possibly rejoin Calvin Lockett as teammates,” Paschal said.

For the 6-foot-0, 167-pound Gulley, it was his second scholarship offer as Iowa joins Southern Miss on his list, and has him excited about the future possibilities.

“Iowa is one of my dream schools so to get that offer was unreal,” said Gulley. “I was very grateful. It was very humbling and just opened my eyes really, showing me that anything is possible if you work for it.”

Matthews is a 6-foot-0, 170-pound wide receiver coming off ACL surgery as a junior, so likewise he is grateful for every college opportunity as he returns back to full strength this spring. Currently, he holds offers from Iowa, North Carolina, and Southern Miss.

“It was shocking, but a blessing,” Matthews said. “It’s crazy how much potential Coach Copeland sees in me.”

The next step for the two teammates will be scheduling an official visit to Iowa City, which could come as soon as next month, as they look forward to learning more about the Hawkeyes.

“I don’t know much about it yet other than it’s in the Big Ten and it can get pretty cold up there during the winter,” said Matthews. “I’m planning on taking a visit to Iowa City in June to see what it’s like to actually be up there.”