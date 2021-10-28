Hawkeyes offer LB Aidan Vaughan

After visiting campus earlier this month, linebacker Aidan Vaughan has now earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Michigan native received the news from Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace this evening.

"I was talking to Coach Wallace on the phone for about 15 minutes and he extended the offer to me," Vaughan told HawkeyeReport.com. "I’m beyond excited for this opportunity and so grateful."

On October 9, Vaughan was in attendance at Kinnick Stadium for Iowa's 23-20 win over Penn State and enjoyed learning more about the program.

"I love everything about Iowa," said Vaughan. "With everything going on, it’s been hard to take in everything, but they are definitely a high priority on my list."

In August, Vaughan verbally committed to Air Force, but has seen his recruiting really take off this fall as his senior film makes the rounds. Just in the past few weeks, he has added new offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Florida State, Syracuse, Maryland, Louisville, and West Virginia.

Currently focused on the playoffs for Walled Lake Western, Vaughan plans to take a closer look at his recruiting and the schools that have recently offered after his senior season is over.

"I plan on taking my visits after the season because I want to stay focused on my team during playoffs," Vaughan said.