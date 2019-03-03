Class of 2020 linebacker Greyson Metz visited the Iowa Hawkeyes for their junior day on Sunday and left town with a new scholarship offer. For the 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior from Glenbard West High School, it is his first Power 5 opportunity.

"I spoke to Coach Wallace and then Head Coach Ferentz offered the scholarship after the junior day in a separate meeting," said Metz.

"It’s very exciting," he continued. "A big time offer obviously, so it’s awesome."

Overall, the junior day was a learning experience for Metz as he got an inside look at the Iowa football program and what the Hawkeyes are all about.

"The junior day was great," Metz said. "All of the coaches and assistants were extremely genuine and helped give a good idea of what Iowa is all about. Their facilities are outstanding and the people make it a great environment to be in."

In addition to Iowa, Metz currently holds scholarship offers from Air Force, Northern Illinois, Yale, Princeton, Dartmouth, Indiana State, South Dakota, Southern Illinois, and Illinois State.