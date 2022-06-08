Hawkeyes offer LB Hayden Moore

Since visiting Iowa City in March, Class of 2023 prospect Hayden Moore has stayed in close contact with Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace. Today, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Colorado heard from Wallace with news of a scholarship offer.

"I’ve been in contact with Iowa for a while now and I’ve been out for an unofficial visit," said Moore. "Coach Wallace came out to my school as well. He told me they are pretty slow and deliberate with their recruiting process."

"On this call, it was more discussing the offer and future recruiting with them such as visit dates, but in the past we have discussed where I fit in to the defense from a scheme standpoint and where they see me fit in with the program," Moore said. "I do like the program and I like where they see me playing as well.. They like my versatility including pass rush and coverage."

A three-star prospect, Moore currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Colorado, Michigan, UCLA, Washington State, Texas Tech, Kansas, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado State, Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana Tech, Utah State, and Pennsylvania.

This weekend, he will be making an official visit to Iowa State followed by trips to Nebraska on 6/17 and Colorado on 6/22. With the new offer from Iowa, Moore now has an invite from the Hawkeyes for 6/24 as well.