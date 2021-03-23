HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer LB Jaren Kanak

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer a scholarship to versatile Class of 2022 prospect Jaren Kanak. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Kansas native received the news from Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace on Tuesday.

"I have been talking to them off and on for a while now," said Kanak. "Just recently, in the past few weeks, things picked up quite a bit and they started showing more interest."

"I first talked with Coach Wallace on the phone a little over a week ago and that was also who called today to offer," Kanak said. "I was very exited to get another Power 5 opportunity."

With 4.41 speed, Kanak has the ability to play multiple positions on either side of the ball, but is receiving most of his college interest at linebacker, which is where the Hawkeyes project him, and he is interested in learning more about the program.

"I don’t know a ton, but I'm looking forward to learning more," said Kanak. "I have never been there."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 11 for Kanak as the Hawkeyes join Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Washington State, Army, Air Force, Dartmouth, Penn, Yale, and South Dakota on his list. Right now, the three-star prospect is staying patient with the whole recruiting process as he learns more about each school recruiting him and looks forward to taking more visits.

"At the moment, I’m kind of just letting things happen, not trying to force anything too soon," Kanak said. "Mostly, I'm just waiting on getting visits set up and continuing to develop relationships with the coaches recruiting me. I'm planning on trying to get all the visits done this summer."